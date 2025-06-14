Akorino Gospel Singer Allan Aaron’s Ex-Wife Ann Shiku’s Story

In the dazzling world of celebrity, stories often revolve around the glitz and glamour, leaving hidden narratives buried beneath the surface.

One such story belongs to Ann Shiku, the ex-wife of renowned figure Allan Aaron, whose life behind the spotlight is rich with resilience and rediscovery.

While many may know Allan for his achievements, few are aware of the journey Ann undertook amidst the challenges of her marriage and the trials that followed.

Allan Aaron’s Ex-Wife Ann Shiku and Her Journey Beyond the Spotlight

Allan Aaron, a popular Akorino gospel singer known for hits like “Wi Mutheru,” was married to Ann Shiku for seven years before their separation. According to Shiku, their relationship began to deteriorate after Aaron moved to the United States.

She claimed that while their relationship was strong when he left, he soon became unresponsive, stopped answering her calls, and eventually blocked her on social media and phone.

Shiku expressed that she felt abandoned and struggled to raise their four children alone without his support.

In 2017, Shiko unexpectedly encountered Aaron at a funeral in Lang’ata. Following the service, Aaron visited their home in Elburgon, Nakuru, where he packed his belongings, including the family television, and left without any explanation. He reportedly told Shiko that their marriage was over.

Despite her efforts to reconcile, including seeking intervention from church elders, Aaron remained unresponsive. Shiko later learned through social media that Aaron had remarried in the U.S. in January 2021 .

Raised by her uncle after both her parents died of HIV/AIDS when she was in class four, Shiko faced significant challenges.

She was determined to make her marriage work, but Aaron’s abandonment left her to raise their four children alone.

Currently, she works as a car saleswoman along Kiambu Road and remains open to remarriage if the right person comes along.

Aaron has not publicly addressed these allegations, and attempts to reach him for comment have been unsuccessful.

