Amos Nyabuti’s Journey to Studying Bioinformatics in the USA

When Amos Nyabuti began his journey to pursue a master’s degree in Bioinformatics at the University of Delaware, he initially believed the GRE would be his biggest challenge.

But as he moved into the school application and visa process, he quickly realized that the emotional toll of waiting, uncertainty, and tight timelines would test him even more.

With his admissions finalized by March and a visa interview scheduled for April, Amos had a narrow window to prepare.

Drawing on guidance from the International Scholars Program and additional research, he committed himself to the process.

Amos believes that his success stemmed not only from preparation and self-belief but also from the comprehensive support provided by the International Scholars Program.

From application to visa guidance, the program offered insights he feels many others pursuing the same path lacked.

Now, as he embarks on this new chapter, Amos credits the program—and his own conviction—for helping him beat the odds and secure his F-1 visa.

