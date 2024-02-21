Amos Nyabuti’s journey from Nyamira County to the University of Delaware for his master’s degree in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology through The Kenya Airlift Program is a testament to his determination and the opportunities that have come his way.

Having pursued his undergraduate studies in Microbiology at Kenyatta University, Amos ventured into a new chapter of his academic journey with his move to America. Everything was a first for him, from the exhilarating experience of taking his flight to the United States to the adjustment to life in a new country. Despite the initial challenges of adapting to a different culture and environment, he discovered a warmth and kindness among the people he encountered.

The courteous, warm, friendly, and helpful nature of the individuals he met in America played a crucial role in easing his transition. Moreover, the presence of a supportive Kenyan student community at the University of Delaware provided him with a sense of belonging and a network of peers who understood the challenges of navigating a foreign land.

Through their encouragement and guidance, Amos was able to settle in well and focus on his academic pursuits.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

Amos Nyabuti’s Remarkable Experiences as an International Student in Delaware