Meet Aaron Onserio from Kisii County, whose heart swelled with immense pride as he embarked on his Master’s in Bioinformatics & Computational Biology at the University of Delaware, courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program

Aaron is a graduate of Kenyatta University with a BSc in Biology, majoring in Biomedicine. He also possesses a Masters in Environmental Science obtained locally in Kenya but felt the necessity for another master’s degree abroad to facilitate his transition to the tech industry, paving the way for a lucrative career.

Studying abroad has long been a dream for Aaron, leading him to seek and secure an undergraduate scholarship in a different field.

However, upon discovering the path to a master’s degree in the field of medicine, an area he deeply loves, Aaron embraced it fully.

He even pursued a diploma in data science in readiness, recognizing the importance of incorporating technological advancements into the medical field.

To him, this pursuit represents the realization of his American dreams and holds the promise of a brighter tomorrow for him, his family, and his community.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

Aaron Onserio’s Departure for Bioinformatics Master’s in Delaware