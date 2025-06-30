How a Kenyan Teacher Reimagined Her Future Journey

Irene Muthoni’s journey from teaching in Kenya to studying Project Management in the U.S. is a powerful story of reinvention, guided by structure, mentorship, and courage.

Her first step began with the International Scholars Program’s handbook—a resource that laid out the entire process clearly. After her GPA was evaluated and she was confirmed eligible, Irene wasted no time in diving into the next stage.

She proceeded to a career advisory meeting where she was encouraged to explore courses aligned with her background and future goals. That’s when Project Management emerged as the perfect fit—a path that would build on her teaching experience while opening new professional doors.

Each step in her journey, from selecting universities to preparing documents, was made smoother through ISP’s structured support. The mentorship and timely guidance ensured that she didn’t just navigate the process, but moved through it with confidence.

Today, Irene is in the U.S., pursuing her master’s degree in Project Management and embracing the growth, challenge, and opportunity that comes with academic life abroad. Her story is an inspiration to many educators who dream of expanding their impact on a global stage.

