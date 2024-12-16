Irene’s Leap of Faith: Nyeri to Missouri State University

Irene Muthoni from Nyeri County is on her way to Missouri State University to pursue a Master of Science in Project Management.

Excitement and anxiety fill her heart as she prepares for her maiden flight to the United States. “It’s my first time flying, and not to Mombasa but to the U.S.,” Irene says, grateful for the opportunity.

Her journey begins at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with stops in the Netherlands and Atlanta before arriving in Springfield, Missouri.

Before joining the International Scholars Program (ISP), Irene was a geography and religious studies teacher at a local girls’ school. She learned about ISP through Facebook and the “Daring Abroad” show on NTV.

After conducting her research, Irene took a leap of faith and applied. Her visa interview at the U.S. Embassy was a smooth experience, with just six questions before receiving her approval.

Irene’s dream of studying abroad dates back to childhood. She recalls her father teaching her how to pronounce “London” from a newspaper, telling her she’d need to fly to get there.

That moment planted a seed of ambition that has now blossomed. Coming from a humble background, Irene is determined to use this opportunity to give back.

“I want to help bright but needy students back home the way my life has been transformed,” she explains. She credits ISP founder Bob Mwiti for making dreams like hers a reality.

Her husband, John Gitonga, has been a pillar of support throughout this journey. “When she achieves, we all achieve,” he states. Together for 13 years and married for 10, John prioritized Irene’s dream, knowing it would uplift their family and inspire others. With three children at home, John has embraced the sacrifices required, confident in the brighter future that lies ahead.

As Irene embarks on her studies, she acknowledges the immense support she’s received from Missouri State University’s community, including airport pickup and temporary accommodation arrangements. She advises prospective students to trust the ISP process.

“The program is legit and life-changing. Watch their videos, do your research, and take the leap,” she encourages.

For Irene and her family, this is more than an academic milestone; it’s a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of community.

Irene’s journey from remote Nyeri County to the U.S. is an inspiring story of transformation and hope.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

