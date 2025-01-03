Abbie Muthoni’s Path to IUP for Master’s in Supply Chain

Abbie Muthoni Muhoro, a passionate and determined student from Machakos County, is on her way to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue her Master’s in Supply Chain Management.

With a strong background in applied mathematics from the Technical University of Kenya, Abbie is excited to merge her love for numbers with the world of business.

Abbie’s dream of studying abroad began with her deep interest in mathematics and a vision to expand her horizons.

Her journey with the International Scholars Program (ISP) started in December 2022 after discovering it through “Daring Abroad” or Facebook.

Despite facing challenges, including a missed visa appointment and a subsequent denial, Abbie’s determination never wavered.

As she prepares for her first international flight, Abbie reflects on the journey that brought her here. Her itinerary includes stops in Frankfurt, Chicago, and Philadelphia before arriving at her destination, where fellow students are ready to welcome her.

“I’m super excited, and I know I’m in good hands. The ISP community makes it easy to settle in,” she says.

Abbie’s story is one of resilience and ambition. She’s ready to take on this new chapter, armed with the support of ISP and her unwavering determination to succeed.

“This is just the beginning,” she says with a smile, eager to make her mark in the field of supply chain management.

