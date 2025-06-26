John Kinja’s Success Abroad, Backed by Unshakable Support

John Kinja’s journey from Meru County, Kenya, to the University of Kentucky in the United States has been defined by more than just academic ambition. At the heart of his success is a quiet force—unwavering support from loved ones who walked every step of the journey with him.

According to John, pursuing higher education abroad requires more than individual drive. Trusted companions—those who can offer encouragement and honest perspective—are essential.

- Advertisement -

John emphasized the value of persistence and intentionality. Despite the daunting process, he secured his visa on the first attempt—a feat that overwhelmed him emotionally.

For John, each small step led to a dream fulfilled—proof that faith, focus, and support can light the way forward.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

- Advertisement -

See also Alphonce Manje’s Seamless U.S. Visa Win

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: [email protected]

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

John Kinja’s Success Abroad, Backed by Unshakable Support