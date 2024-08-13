From Meru to Kentucky: John Kinja’s Journey to pursue his Dreams

In the serene hills of Kithirune Imenti, Meru, Kenya, a young man is about to embark on an academic journey that will take him halfway across the world. John Kinja, is preparing to join the University of Kentucky, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management.

In October 2022, while browsing through social media, specifically Facebook, John stumbled upon information about The International Scholars Program. It was a chance discovery, but one that would change the course of his life.

John’s interest in Kentucky was not by chance. He had long harbored a keen interest in the state. The University of Kentucky stood out to him, not only for its strong Supply Chain Management program but also for its commitment to international students.

One of the highlights of John’s journey so far has been the opportunity to connect with fellow students who are also relocating to the U.S. this fall. During a luncheon organized by the ISP, John met many of his future classmates, forming bonds that will undoubtedly support him as he transitions to life in a new country.

Grateful for the life-changing opportunity provided by The International Scholars Program, John expressed his heartfelt thanks.

“ISP has been very instrumental, they have given me an opportunity I never thought would come true.” ,” he said, acknowledging the pivotal role the program has played in his journey.

As John Kinja prepares to leave Meru for Kentucky, he carries with him the hopes and dreams of his family and community.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

