John Kinja’s Thriving Start at the University of Kentucky

For John Kinja, the journey from Meru County, Kenya to the University of Kentucky, USA has been nothing short of transformative.

With the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), John is now pursuing a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management.

Landing in the United States during the warm summer months, John was immediately struck by the beauty and friendliness that surrounded him.

“The weather was good, and the people were so kind,” he shared. From the start, he felt at home — a vital feeling for anyone starting a life-changing journey thousands of miles away from family.

ISP’s strong community network also played a major role. Through the program, John was connected with fellow students at the University of Kentucky who helped him navigate accommodation, enrollment, and settling into his new environment. It was a smooth transition that reassured him he wasn’t alone.

John quickly realized that adjusting to American culture would require a few shifts — especially regarding time management. Back home, a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. might not start until noon. In the U.S., punctuality is non-negotiable.

The classroom environment also offered surprises. Compared to the large lecture halls he was used to, classes at the University of Kentucky were smaller and more interactive, often with just 14 to 16 students.

Professors were approachable and ready to offer individual support, a refreshing change that made learning deeply engaging and personal.

Social life presented another difference. In America, John observed a stronger sense of individualism compared to Kenya’s communal culture.

“People keep to themselves more,” he remarked. However, by connecting with Kenyan friends and joining a local church, he found a supportive community that helped bridge the gap.

