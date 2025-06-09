Kenyan Farm Workers in Israel: A New Job Opportunity

Following the October 7th attacks and subsequent conflict, Israel has faced a significant farm labor shortage, with many foreign workers leaving and the barring of Palestinian workers. To address this, Israel has turned to African countries like Kenya, to recruit farm workers.

Kenya Farm Workers in Israel: Addressing Labor Shortages and Concerns

Kenya has initiated a program to send 1,500 farm workers to Israel under three-year renewable contracts, offering a guaranteed net monthly income of approximately $1,500 (about KSh 230,000).

This move aims to address Israel’s significant labor shortage in agriculture, exacerbated by the departure of over 10,000 migrant workers, primarily from Thailand, since the onset of the conflict with Hamas in October 2023

The agreement was formalized following discussions between Kenyan officials and Israeli representatives, including Rami Cohen, Managing Director of Guri Avocados.

The program will be coordinated by the Kenya National Employment Authority (NEA) in collaboration with licensed local agencies.

While the initiative presents employment opportunities for Kenyans amid the country’s unemployment challenges, it has also raised concerns regarding the safety and working conditions of the laborers, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Critics have pointed to past reports of unsafe working practices and inadequate living conditions for migrant workers in Israel . However, Israeli officials have assured that the workers will be placed in areas away from conflict zones and will receive the same protections as Israeli citizens.

This collaboration between Kenya and Israel follows a similar agreement with Malawi, which has also sent workers to Israel to fill the agricultural labor gap. Xplore jobs here- https://www.glassdoor.com/Job/israel-agriculture-jobs-SRCH_IL.0,6_IN119_KO7,18.htm

