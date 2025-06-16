Kenyan Police Officer Benedict Kabiru Still Missing in Haiti

The disappearance of Kenyan Police Officer Benedict Kabiru in Haiti has sparked intrigue and concern, raising questions that linger in the shadows of this unfolding mystery.

Sent to assist with peacekeeping efforts in a region rife with turmoil, Kabiru’s sudden vanishing act has left his family, colleagues, and the public grasping for answers.

As the dual challenges of political instability and public safety continue to plague Haiti, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance paint a troubling picture.

Kenyan police officer Benedict Kabiru has been missing in Haiti since March 25, 2025, following an ambush during a rescue operation in the Pont-Sondé area. The mission was part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) led by Kenya to combat gang violence in Haiti.

Incident Details

On March 25, Kabiru and his team were attempting to assist Haitian police whose vehicle had become stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been deliberately dug by gangs. During the rescue, one of the Kenyan armored vehicles also got stuck, and the operation was ambushed by armed gang members.

Kabiru was reported missing after the attack, and videos surfaced showing a lifeless man in Kenyan police uniform, leading to initial reports of his death.

Official Statements and Family Response

Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council confirmed Kabiru’s death, describing him as a “valiant police officer” who made the ultimate sacrifice. However, Kenyan authorities have not officially declared him deceased, citing ongoing search efforts.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja assured that all efforts were being made to locate Kabiru.

Kabiru’s family in Kenya has expressed confusion and distress over the conflicting reports. They have issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Kenyan government, demanding a clear and official statement regarding his status. The family has threatened legal action if no satisfactory response is received.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Specialized teams have been deployed to recover Kabiru’s body, which is believed to be in the custody of the gangs. The search operation continues, with both Kenyan and Haitian authorities collaborating to locate and retrieve his remains. As of now, Kabiru remains missing, and the situation continues to evolve.

