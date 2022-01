It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing on one of our beloved brother *Benedict Daudi Malala*. He was residing in Dallas, Texas for the past 12 years.

He has worked at Walmart and BMW company in Dallas, Texas.

His exact address 701 Leora Lane, Apt 521 Lewisville Tx 75056

The sudden demise of Ben Came as a shock to many. He succumbed to a heart attack on January 25th, 2022.

His body is currently in Fort Worth, Texas at the Coroner’s office. The Autopsy Exam is expected to be completed on January 28th. After that the body has to be claimed by family or moved to a State contracted funeral home.

We are kindly appealing for financial assistance to help ship Ben’s body back to Kenya for burial.

Estimated budget to cover all costs is $25000.

Kindly help us bring our brother back home for a decent send off…

Morning sea Number 0708780471

Name: VICTORIA NJUE

May Bens soul rest in Eternal Peace

Announcement: Sudden Death of Benedict Daudi Malala Of Dallas, Texas