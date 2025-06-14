Reuben Waithaka: 72-year-old Kenyan Man Still Missing Since May

Reuben Barua Waithaka, a 72-year-old Kenyan man visiting Alabama for his grandson’s graduation, has been missing since May 15, 2025. He was last seen around 11:00 a.m. in the Timberline neighborhood off Highway 25 in Calera, Alabama.

At the time, he was wearing khaki pants and a plaid button-up shirt. Waithaka is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert due to concerns that Waithaka may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

A potential sighting was reported in Cullman, Alabama, after someone recognized his image from a flyer shared by meteorologist James Spann.

The Calera Police Department has identified the owner of a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee who may have had contact with Waithaka on Highway 25, though further details are not available.

The Calera Police Department continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information to contact them at (205) 668-3505 or call 911.

The community has rallied around the family, displaying signs and distributing flyers in hopes of locating Waithaka and bringing him home safely.

If you have any information or have seen Reuben Waithaka, please reach out to the Calera Police Department or your local authorities.

