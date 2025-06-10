Reveald: How Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi was almost Deported

In a world where stories of struggle often overshadow tales of triumph, Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley’s journey is a vibrant beacon of hope and resilience.

What began as a fight against near deportation transformed into a powerful narrative of advocacy and legislative success in Minnesota politics.

- Advertisement -

Huldah’s unwavering commitment to her community propelled her from the brink of adversity to the halls of power, where she now champions the rights of those who are often unheard.

Her remarkable transition demonstrates not only the strength of the human spirit but also the impact one person can have on the fabric of political change.

From Near Deportation to Legislative Success: Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley’s Inspiring Journey in Minnesota Politics

- Advertisement -

Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley, a Kenyan-born immigrant, serves as a Minnesota State Representative for District 38A, encompassing Brooklyn Park and Osseo. She made history in November 2024 by becoming the first Kenyan-born individual elected to a state legislature in the United States.

Her family’s journey to the U.S. was fraught with challenges. In the early 2000s, after years of unsuccessful attempts to secure legal permanent residency, the Momanyi family faced imminent deportation.

With only 48 hours remaining, a coalition led by their African American church community petitioned then-Senator Paul Wellstone for intervention. Senator Wellstone’s advocacy led to a last-minute court ruling that overturned the deportation order, allowing the family to remain in the U.S.

Tragically, Wellstone and his wife Sheila died in a plane crash in October 2002. Reflecting on this, Hiltsley expressed deep gratitude for Wellstone’s compassion, stating, “His intervention kept us here, and that experience taught me that government can truly be a force for good.”

“Some 48 hours from deportation as a child, my life was saved by compassion, not paperwork,” Huldah recalled.

This pivotal moment inspired Hiltsley to pursue a path of public service. She has since become a vocal advocate for immigrant rights, community empowerment, and social justice. In her legislative role, Hiltsley focuses on issues such as affordable housing, workers’ rights, and support for small businesses, particularly those run by African immigrants.

Her election victory was celebrated both in Minnesota and in her ancestral village of Nyamemiso, Kenya. Hiltsley remains committed to serving her constituents and continues to draw strength from her family’s resilience and the community support that once saved them.

Reveald: How Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi was almost Deported