In a historic moment set to reshape the political landscape, Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley is on the verge of making history by becoming the first Kenyan elected to House of Representatives in the United States.

A testament to the power of unwavering determination and the pursuit of dreams, Momanyi’s potential achievement marks a significant milestone for not only Kenyan Americans but also for the immigrant community as a whole.

With an unwavering passion for public service and a deep-rooted belief in the American Dream, Momanyi has long been an advocate for change and equality.

From her humble beginnings in a small village of Magombo in Nyamira County, Kenya to her rise as a prominent community leader in the United States, Momanyi’s journey has been an inspiration to many.

Her father migrated to the United States in the 1980s paving the way for the family’s relocation in the mid-1990s. Huldah Momanyi was 9 years old when she came to the US and she is a first-generation Kenyan immigrant.

Drawing upon her background in international relations and her extensive experience in grassroots activism, Momanyi is poised to bring a fresh perspective and a strong voice to Congress.

Her campaign has garnered widespread support, resonating with voters in the Democratic Party in her Distric who see in her the embodiment of hope, diversity, and the promise of a brighter future.

In a hotly contested primary election pitting two African immigrants fighting for the right be the Democratic candidate for District 38A of the Minnesota House of Representatives, Huldah Momanyi defeated Liberian-born Wynfred Russell.

As the first Kenyan to break the barriers and shatter stereotypes, Huldah Momanyi’s potential election to Congress represents not only a personal triumph but also a new chapter in the pursuit of inclusivity and representation for all.

By Isaac Mbugua

Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi: A Trailblazer in the US Senate Race

