Kenyan-Born Huldah Momanyi Makes History in 2024 US Elections

Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi, a trailblazing woman from Nyamira County in Kenya, has made history by becoming the first Kenyan-born politician to be elected to public office in the United States.

In a remarkable victory, Momanyi won a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing the Southwestern Brooklyn Park and Osseo districts.

Momanyi ran as a candidate for the Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Party, securing an impressive 64.78% of the vote (10,005 votes). Her Republican opponent, Brad Olson, garnered 34.95%. The overwhelming support from voters has solidified Momanyi’s place in history, not only as the first Kenyan-American elected to the Minnesota legislature, but also as the first Kenyan-born individual to hold public office in the U.S.

Reflecting on her win, Momanyi expressed both surprise and gratitude for the trust placed in her by the American public.

“It doesn’t feel real,” she told CCX News. “I don’t think I was expecting to do that well. 65 [percent], that’s a big margin, right? That just goes to show you the work that my team has put into this race.”

She also spoke about the significance of her victory, emphasizing its historical importance. “That is history in the making. Not only the first Kenyan-American in the Minnesota Legislature, but the first Kenyan-born in the entire U.S. to be elected into office.”

Momanyi’s path to political office began with her family’s move to the U.S. from Nyamira County in 1994, when she was just nine years old. She went on to pursue higher education at Bethel University in Minnesota, earning three bachelor’s degrees in international business, international relations, and reconciliation studies. She later earned a Master’s degree in Global Business Management from the same institution.

In her new role, Momanyi will represent a diverse constituency in the heart of Minnesota. She is determined to be a voice for change and advocate for policies that improve the lives of her constituents, promising to work tirelessly for her community and the state of Minnesota.

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com

Kenyan-Born Huldah Momanyi Makes History in 2024 US Elections