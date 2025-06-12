Samidoh Still in USA While Kenya Police Declare Him a Deserter

In the world of music and drama, few stories capture the public’s attention quite like that of Samidoh, the captivating Kenyan artist currently in the eye of a storm.

Recently, the Kenyan police declared him a deserter while on tour in the USA, sparking a whirlwind of speculation and intrigue.

Why the Kenyan Police Declared Him a Deserter While He’s Still in the USA

Samidoh (Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki), the Kenyan musician and Administration Police officer, is currently in the United States.

He had been on an official off-duty leave from the National Police Service (NPS) from May 20 to June 9, 2025, which was granted to facilitate his travel to the U.S.

During this period, he performed in the United Kingdom and Ireland before spending time with his family in the U.S.

However, upon his scheduled return to duty on May 27, 2025, Samidoh failed to report back to his post at the Gilgil Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

This absence led the NPS to declare him a deserter on June 6, 2025, and to halt his salary. Efforts to locate him, including visits to his residence in Nyandarua County, have been unsuccessful.

The NPS has issued an order for his immediate arrest and plans to publish his desertion status in the National Police Gazette.

Despite the police’s stance, Samidoh has not publicly addressed the desertion allegations. He recently shared a cryptic quote on social media: “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty,” attributed to Thomas Jefferson.

This post has fueled speculation about his intentions and his relationship with the NPS.

Samidoh is expected to return to Kenya soon, as he concluded his U.S. tour and announced plans to perform in Kenya during the festive season. His return will likely bring clarity to the ongoing situation with the NPS.

