The Passing Away Of Timona Kasue (TK) of Tyler, Texas

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Timona Kasue (TK), on the night of May 30th, 2025, in Tyler, Texas.

Timona was the loving son of *Benson Kasue and Roshelle Kasue* and the brother of *Elias Kasue*. He was also a cherished grandson, cousin, and friend to many.

During this difficult time, we kindly request the support and solidarity of our community to stand with the Kasue family. Your financial contributions, presence, and acts of kindness are deeply appreciated as we navigate this painful loss together.

Please send your financial support to:

– Benson Kasue via Zelle: 903-245-7363

– Tony Kaloki via Cash App: 817-875-4764

We are truly grateful for your love and support during this time.

Funeral plans are underway and will be communicated in due course.

For more information, you may reach out to:

– Tony Kaloki – 817-875-4764

– Elsa Juko-McDowell – 214-277-2115

– Monica Kariuki – 443-858-6769

Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they have shared and the love they brought into our lives.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7

