Tragic Loss: Death of Carol Njuguna in Dubai Support Needed

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Carol Njuguna, daughter to Alex Njuguna Njonjo and Florence Wairimu, originally from Kanyariri. Carol passed away on Monday night in Dubai, where she had been residing.

As a family, we are devastated by this sudden loss. We are currently working to bring Carol’s body home to Kenya so that we may lay her to rest with the love, dignity, and respect she deserves. However, the cost of repatriation and funeral arrangements is quite significant.

We are kindly appealing to well-wishers, friends, and members of the community for financial and moral support during this very difficult time. Any assistance, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated. Burial preparations are ongoing at her home in Kanyariri kwa Njonjo.

Contributions can be sent to:

Kindly forward your contribution to Kevin Njonjo Njuguna on 0742890786 (Kenyan Number)

We thank you in advance for your generosity, prayers, and continued support. May God bless you abundantly.

With gratitude,

The Family of Carol Njuguna

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

