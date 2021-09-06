Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD
It is with profound sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Carol Mwangi of Baltimore, Maryland. She beloved daughter of Francis and Faith Mwangi, sister to Jacky, Veronica and Joy Mwangi, and granddaughter to Angelina Wanjiku, all of Baltimore, Maryland.
Carol met her untimely death through a tragic road accident in Kenya in the company of her two uncles, James Macharia and Joel Muturi who also did not survive. Carol’s late uncles are beloved brothers to Carol’s mother Faith Mwangi, and brothers-in-law to Francis Mwangi. They were sons to Moses and Virginia Karanja of Githumu, Kenya.
We will be holding virtual Zoom meetings to condole and support the family during this difficult time. The Zoom link, dates and times are detailed below.
Zoom Meeting
- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86598948508?pwd=V1psTkJVZTNXYzVyaktXODdTS3ArU…
- Meeting ID: 865 9894 8508
- Passcode: 123
Meeting dates and times:
- Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 6pm
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7pm
- Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7pm
Friends of the family and any non-MDKO members that may want to offer monetary support may send their donations to:
- Racheal Liyayi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-570-3226 or
- Stephen Mwangi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-621-0551
For more info contact the following:
- Steve Mwangi: 443-621-0551
- Kiguru Kimani: 443-804-5907
- Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401
- Racheal Liyayi: 443-570-3226
- Peninah Kamau: 410-440-4843
2 Timothy 4:7 – I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
