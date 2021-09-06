NEWSOBITUARIES

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MDIt is with profound sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Carol Mwangi of Baltimore, Maryland. She  beloved daughter of Francis and Faith Mwangi, sister to Jacky, Veronica and Joy Mwangi, and granddaughter to Angelina Wanjiku, all of Baltimore, Maryland.

Carol met her untimely death through a tragic road accident in Kenya in the company of her two uncles, James Macharia and Joel Muturi who also did not survive.  Carol’s late uncles are beloved brothers to Carol’s mother Faith Mwangi, and brothers-in-law to Francis Mwangi. They were sons to Moses and Virginia Karanja of Githumu, Kenya.

We will be holding virtual Zoom meetings to condole and support the family during this difficult time. The Zoom link, dates and times are detailed below.

Zoom Meeting

Meeting dates and times:

  • Sunday,  August 22, 2021 at 6pm
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7pm
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7pm

Friends of the family and any non-MDKO members that may want to offer monetary support may send their donations to:

  • Racheal Liyayi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-570-3226 or
  • Stephen Mwangi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-621-0551

For more info contact the following:

  1. Steve Mwangi: 443-621-0551
  2. Kiguru Kimani: 443-804-5907
  3. Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401
  4. Racheal Liyayi: 443-570-3226
  5. Peninah Kamau: 410-440-4843

2 Timothy 4:7 – I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.

Kenyan diaspora Woman Leah Wangari Gatonye dies in hospital after car crash in SC

