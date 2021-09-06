Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of Baltimore MD

It is with profound sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Carol Mwangi of Baltimore, Maryland. She beloved daughter of Francis and Faith Mwangi, sister to Jacky, Veronica and Joy Mwangi, and granddaughter to Angelina Wanjiku, all of Baltimore, Maryland.

Carol met her untimely death through a tragic road accident in Kenya in the company of her two uncles, James Macharia and Joel Muturi who also did not survive. Carol’s late uncles are beloved brothers to Carol’s mother Faith Mwangi, and brothers-in-law to Francis Mwangi. They were sons to Moses and Virginia Karanja of Githumu, Kenya.

We will be holding virtual Zoom meetings to condole and support the family during this difficult time. The Zoom link, dates and times are detailed below.

Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86598948508?pwd=V1psTkJVZTNXYzVyaktXODdTS3ArU…

Meeting ID: 865 9894 8508

Passcode: 123

Meeting dates and times:

Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 6pm

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7pm

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7pm

Friends of the family and any non-MDKO members that may want to offer monetary support may send their donations to:

Racheal Liyayi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-570-3226 or

Stephen Mwangi: CashApp/Zelle – 443-621-0551

For more info contact the following:

Steve Mwangi: 443-621-0551 Kiguru Kimani: 443-804-5907 Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401 Racheal Liyayi: 443-570-3226 Peninah Kamau: 410-440-4843

2 Timothy 4:7 – I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.

