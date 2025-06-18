Why Kelvin Kiiru Chose America for His Master’s

For Kelvin Kiiru, the United States was more than just a destination—it was a dream anchored in global opportunity. Drawn by the country’s status as a world leader, he saw America as a place where systems work, education excels, and doors open. That’s why Kelvin Kiiru decided to pursue his dreams in America.

Kelvin cited the U.S. education system as a major motivation, praising its global recognition and advanced facilities. With hopes of becoming more marketable through a U.S. degree, he looked forward to the exposure and credibility that come with studying in such a competitive environment.

This would be his first international trip, and he was eager to experience the four seasons, high-speed internet, and efficient transportation. However, he also anticipated cultural shifts. As a social person who had spent much of his time serving in the church, Kelvin acknowledged the individualism common in American society and was curious about how it might affect his day-to-day life.

Food and lifestyle were other concerns. Used to fresh, organic meals in Kenya, he was mentally preparing for the dietary adjustments ahead. Yet, despite these unknowns, Kelvin remained excited and optimistic about the reasons he chose America.

Through the support of the International Scholars Program, Kelvin was ready to take on a new chapter—one filled with challenges, growth, and the promise of transformation in the land he once dreamed about.

