First USA Visa Attempt, First Approval: My Personal Story

Jeremiah Todosia’s journey to securing his U.S. student visa was a test of nerves, resilience, and strategic preparation. Like many first-time applicants, Jeremiah had never set foot in a U.S. embassy before.

The day of his visa interview was filled with mixed emotions. Having faced setbacks in previous attempts to study abroad, he approached the embassy with cautious optimism. At the interview window, the atmosphere was tense and seeing other applicants walk away with denials added to the pressure.

Despite the nerves, Jeremiah tackled the questions one by one—starting with why he was going to the U.S., the university he had been admitted to, and the program he planned to pursue.

When asked why he chose a Master of Arts in Economics at Virginia Commonwealth University, he was ready with a clear and confident answer. He explained his academic interests and how the program aligned with his long-term goal of teaching at a university in Kenya.

The most difficult moment came when asked about his post-study plans. He stated clearly that his intention was to return home and pursue a teaching opportunity at a local university. That honest, grounded response may have made all the difference.

What followed was a moment of uncertainty. The visa officer handed him a yellow slip, an indication that his case had been placed under administrative processing. Jeremiah wasn’t sure whether to celebrate or worry.

He returned to the International Scholars Program office, where the team quickly helped him process his SEVIS and prepare the necessary documents for submission. He then travelled from West Pokot to Kisumu to mail his passport and documents.

Then, on the final day of the year, the good news arrived—his visa had been approved.

