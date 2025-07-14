The American Dream: Jeremiah Todosia’s Leap of Faith Story

For Jeremiah Todosia, the journey to study in the United States was one of deep faith, long waiting, and unwavering determination. Born and raised in West Pokot County, Kenya, Jeremiah has always dreamed of going beyond the borders of his home village.

Now, that dream has finally come true. He is headed to Virginia Commonwealth University to pursue a Master of Arts in Economics.

- Advertisement -

The road to this moment wasn’t easy. Jeremiah began searching for study-abroad opportunities back in 2021, but most of his efforts didn’t bear fruit.

It wasn’t until he stumbled across a Facebook post by Mr. Bob Mwiti, the founder of the International Scholars Program (ISP), that his breakthrough came.

Like many others in the program, Jeremiah’s journey was marked by highs and lows. There were moments when things went smoothly, and others when the pressure was overwhelming.

But despite the uncertainties, he never gave up. The program’s structured support helped him navigate every stage.

One of the most defining parts of his journey was the visa process. On the actual day of the interview, Jeremiah remained calm and confident.

- Advertisement -

Though he received a yellow slip indicating administrative processing, he stayed hopeful. After a long wait, his visa was finally approved.

For Jeremiah, this is more than just a flight to a new country. It’s his first international trip. Though he’s the first ISP student going to Virginia, and that comes with a fair amount of uncertainty, he remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

His expectations for the U.S. are a blend of excitement and curiosity. He knows that a master’s degree will not only expand his knowledge and network but also prepare him to offer real solutions to his community back home.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

The American Dream: Jeremiah Todosia’s Leap of Faith Story