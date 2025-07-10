Celestine Todosia, the younger sister and immediate follower of Jeremiah Todosia, watching her brother board a plane to study in the United States was a moment filled with pride, joy, and gratitude.

From a young age, Jeremiah stood out, not just within their family, but at school too. Celestine recalls that her brother was always at the top of his class in primary school. That brilliance was coupled with discipline, a quiet determination, and a strong sense of purpose.

When Jeremiah first shared news about a program that could help graduates study abroad, Celestine admits she was skeptical. Like many others, she’d heard of programs that failed to deliver. But Jeremiah was convinced. He had seen success stories and testimonies, and he believed in the possibilities the International Scholars Program could offer. Slowly, Celestine’s doubt turned to belief.

She recalls how the program played a significant role in helping him secure university admission and handle the complex financial requirements that would have been impossible for him or the family to manage alone.

The visa interview day brought with it a wave of nerves. Jeremiah called Celestine that morning to let her know he was heading for the embassy appointment. She encouraged him to stay hopeful.

That waiting period was filled with anxiety for the whole family. Celestine vividly remembers the tension and the prayers. But when the news finally came, that the visa had been approved, the joy was overwhelming.

The family held a celebration, calling neighbours and friends from the village to mark the occasion. For them, Jeremiah’s achievement wasn’t just a personal win, it was a win for the whole community.

Jeremiah’s Win, A Village’s Victory and New Horizons