From Kapenguria, Kenya to Kentucky USA: Slyvan’s Story

Slyvan Kemoi, a determined and ambitious young man from Kapenguria, has just embarked on a life-changing journey to pursue a Master of Science in Finance at the University of Kentucky, Lexington.

His passion for America was sparked during his early school days through pen pal letters exchanged with students in the U.S. Although he never met them in person, those letters planted a seed that has grown over the years. Now, that childhood dream has become a reality.

After graduating from Moi University in 2021 with a degree in Finance, Slyvan gained professional experience as a Finance Assistant at the Kenya Society and later as a staff member at Kenya Commercial Bank. It was during his time at KCB that a colleague introduced him to the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Inspired, Slyvan took the bold step of applying. From the moment he signed up on the ISP platform, the process unfolded smoothly. After considering multiple schools, Slyvan chose the University of Kentucky because of its strong alignment with his background in finance. The funding process was quick and efficient, and within just two days of submission, he had secured support.

His visa process, although challenging due to the current climate, was a success on the first attempt—thanks in large part to the training and support he received through the ISP team, particularly from Wilfred.

Reflecting on the experience, Slyvan credits ISP’s clear structure and consistent guidance for making what could have been a daunting process feel manageable.

