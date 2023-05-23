The KENYA Airlift Program Partners with University of Kentucky

The Kenya Airlift Program has established a partnership with the University of Kentucky, a prestigious academic and major research institution that is widely recognized for its exceptional research output and academic excellence.

Situated in the city of Lexington, the university boasts a dynamic student community of more than 30,000 individuals and is infused in a rich history that spans several decades.

This partnership is set to provide Kenyan students in the program with an array of exciting benefits.

Interacting and learning from individuals with different backgrounds and cultures can be a valuable experience for the students.

The diverse student body at the university provides an opportunity for students to broaden their understanding of the world and gain exposure to a range of perspectives.

The University of Kentucky has built strong relationships with numerous employers and companies across various industries in the US and therefore, by partnering with the university, Kenyan students will have access to these formidable networks, which will help them secure excellent job opportunities after graduation.

Through the partnership, Kenyan students will have the opportunity to pursue a range of STEM courses at the University. These courses include MS in Finance, MS in Supply Chain Management, MS in Data Science, MS in Computer Science, and MS in Computer Engineering. By offering these courses, the program aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s technology-driven economy hence get well-paying jobs across the world.

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti in collaboration with a Member of County Assembly of Meru Hon. Dennis Kiogora popularly referred to as DMK.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix three major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Acquiring funding for relocation, tuition and living expenses.

Finding well-paying jobs after graduation

Acquiring permanent residency in America after graduation

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Grand valley State University

South Dakota State University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Missouri State University

