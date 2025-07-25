Vincent Mugambi’s Journey to the University of South Dakota

Vincent Mugambi’s journey from the quiet hills of Nkabune in Meru County to the United States is a story rooted in hard work, family support, and unwavering ambition.

Raised in Nkabune, where his mother worked during his early years, Vincent began his education at Besore Primary School before transferring to Consolata Primary School, both in Meru. His academic efforts paid off when he earned a place at Nairobi School, one of Kenya’s most respected high schools.

- Advertisement -

With a strong academic foundation, Vincent pursued a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Informatics at Strathmore University. Throughout his studies, he never lost sight of a bigger dream—studying abroad.

Encouraged by his parents and inspired by their consistent support, Vincent remained determined to make that vision a reality. He credits both his mother and father for pushing him to excel, as well as his two elder sisters, whose guidance and care shaped his growth and outlook.

In 2023, Vincent came across the International Scholars Program, a turning point in his journey. Although he was unable to proceed that year due to passport delays, he remained hopeful. By early 2024, he secured admission to the University of South Dakota to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics, a field that perfectly complements his background and future ambitions.

As he prepares to begin this next chapter, Vincent looks forward to sharpening his skills and eventually giving back to his community in Kenya.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Vincent Mugambi’s Journey to the University of South Dakota