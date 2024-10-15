New Horizons: Dennis Mungania’s Journey to Study in the U.S

In a heartwarming scene filled with excitement and joy, Dennis Mungania, surrounded by his loving family, celebrated a significant milestone as he prepared to embark on his educational journey in the United States.

Dennis will be pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Analytics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), a decision he describes as transformative and life-changing.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with confidence and enthusiasm, Dennis expressed that choosing to study abroad for his master’s was the most impactful decision he could have made for his future.

He is particularly grateful to The International Scholars Program for the support throughout the application and relocation process, emphasizing that navigating the complexities alone would have been incredibly challenging.

- Advertisement -

Dennis chose Business Analytics as his field of study because of his passion for technology and his desire to be part of the ongoing global technological revolution. He hopes to gain valuable skills and knowledge that will not only shape his career but also leave a lasting impact on his life.

The journey to this moment wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of his family. His sister, Faith Kathambi Mungania, beamed with pride and shared her excitement for her brother’s achievements.

His nephew, Fred Murimi, echoed these sentiments, praising Dennis for his resilience and dedication.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

New Horizons: Dennis Mungania’s Journey to Study in the U.S