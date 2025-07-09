Moses Mburu’s American Dream and New Opportunities

For Moses Mburu, the dream of studying in the United States began not with grand promises or polished advertisements—but with familiar faces and real-life success stories.

It started when he heard about the International Scholars Program from a woman he didn’t personally know but was connected to through a mutual friend. Her story caught his attention.

Not long after, something even more powerful happened—he came across an interview clip featuring a childhood friend from Nakuru, someone he had grown up with in primary school. That friend was speaking confidently about his journey to Missouri State University.

That moment changed everything. Moses reached out to his old friend. Their conversation was honest, warm, and full of encouragement.

Add to that the story of a former high school classmate who had also made it abroad, and Moses found himself convinced.

When the opportunity to apply came, he took it. But he didn’t settle. Though he received an offer from the University of Kentucky for a finance-related program, Moses had a clear vision for his future.

He wanted a degree focused on accounting or auditing. With support from the International Scholars Program, he applied to a third school- The University of South Dakota- and was accepted.

From there, things moved quickly. Moses navigated the funding process and successfully secured financial aid. Visa coaching followed, and within just two months of beginning his school application, he received the life-changing news: his U.S. visa had been approved.

Reflecting on his journey, Moses is full of gratitude. From school selection and funding to visa preparation, the program offered personalized guidance, timely support, and clarity that made all the difference.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master's programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

