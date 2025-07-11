It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Mother, Sabina Mberia, which occurred on Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

Ma Sabina was the Wife to Late Wilfred Mberia; Mother to Sarah Mberia (Chris Dunbar) Arlington VA; Late Aaron Muriungi Mberia – (Lydia Kanyugi, Damaris) Richmond VA; Kariuki; Liza; Feli; and others.

Grandma to Mike Kinyua (Azize, Milele, Bakari) San Antonio TX; Nelly Kendi Rybakiewicz (Patric) Manassas VA, Melissa Muriungi, Maureen Muriungi, Riziki Dunbar, and many others.

A memorial service will be held on:

Sunday, July 13th at 2:30pm

Westover Baptist Church 1125 Patrick Henry Dr,

Arlington, VA 22205

Burial is scheduled to take place take place at her home in Igoji – Meru, Kenya on Saturday, 19th July 2025.

Any support accorded to the family, may it be encouragement messages, time, visits or financial is highly appreciated!

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Remembering Sabina Mberia: A Beloved Mother And Grandma