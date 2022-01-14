Death Announcement Of Aaron Antony Muriungi Mberia of Richmond VA
It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely death of Aaron Antony Muriungi Mberia of Richmond VA that occurred on Tuesday the 11th of January 2022. Muriungi quitely passed on his sleep. He is the husband to Lydiah Kanyugi of Richmod VA, Son to Wilfred and Sabina Mberia from Igoji, Meru Kenya. He is father to Melissa, Muchui, Maureen, Christine,
