Death Announcement Of Aaron Antony Muriungi  Mberia of Richmond VA

Death Announcement Of Aaron Antony Muriungi  Mberia of Richmond VA
Death Announcement Of Aaron Antony Muriungi  Mberia of Richmond VA

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely death of Aaron Antony Muriungi  Mberia of Richmond VA that occurred on Tuesday the 11th of January 2022. Muriungi quitely passed on his sleep. He is the husband to Lydiah Kanyugi of Richmod VA, Son to Wilfred and Sabina Mberia from Igoji, Meru Kenya. He is father to Melissa, Muchui, Maureen, Christine,

Brother to Sarah Mberia, Kariuki, Liza among others. Uncle to Kendi, Riziki, Mike Edwin and many others.
Burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date. Please Continue praying for the family. God gave and God has called Aaron. May his almighty name be glorified. RIP Aaron.
Any financial help is welcome and can be channeled to
Cash app: $kapum(Niece Nelly Kendi Mberia) 2027666636
Zelle: Lydiah Kanyugi Muriungi (Mama Melissa) 8044264543. For more information you can reach: Dr. Francis Kanyugi 703-732-5284, Dr. Douglas Kimemia +1 (901) 336-8150, or Bishop Samson Njoroge 8042145314

 

Death Announcement Of Aaron Antony Muriungi  Mberia of Richmond VA

