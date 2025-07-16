Spouse’s Strength: How Regina Backed Moses’ US Study Dream

Moses Mburu setting his sights on pursuing a master’s degree in the United States, was more than just a personal ambition; it became a shared journey between him and his wife, Regina Waweru. But at first, Regina wasn’t so sure.

Having never imagined life away from her close-knit family, Regina was hesitant about moving to another country. Yet with time, understanding, and open conversations, Moses gradually helped her see the bigger picture.Eventually, Regina embraced the dream alongside him.

The couple began the process, and Regina was with Moses every step of the way. While her part of the journey moved smoothly, she watched Moses navigate more hurdles.

On the day of their U.S. visa interviews, they both walked into the embassy with hope. When Moses emerged with a yellow slip, an indication of pending administrative processing. Her own visa was not approved. The reality of staying behind while Moses left for the U.S. was hard to accept.

Still, she remained optimistic. Regina believed there was a reason behind the outcome. Perhaps Moses was meant to go first, to pave the way, to settle in, and to prepare a foundation for their eventual reunion. She’s hopeful to join him in the spring.

In the meantime, she wishes him success and strength as he begins this new chapter.

