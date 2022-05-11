We Have Settled Very Easily At South Dakota State University | Kenya Airlift Students

We all know how daunting it can be for international students to settle in any foreign land.

Getting a place for one to lay their head is not easy.

Some of these challenges include the school asking for huge sums of money in form of deposits for school residential halls, which may not even be available due to their high demand.

For apartments outside school, some landlords have requirements that are not feasible for international students such as demanding for a good US credit score, or otherwise obtain a guarantor that will pay one’s rent in case they default.

This, was however not the case for Kenya Airlift Students who arrived at South Dakota State University in December 2021 for their Spring 2022 semester.

Their settling was seamless as systems work and life in the State is generally very affordable.

Watch the video below as the students elaborate their experience settling in the Home to Mount Rushmore!

