Elon Musk’s Submarine Car: The Future of Amphibious Vehicle

When you think of Elon Musk, images of rockets, electric cars, and futuristic tech come to mind. But did you know that he also owns a submarine car? Yes, it’s real — and it’s as wild as it sounds.

In this article, we dive into the story behind Elon Musk’s submarine car, its origins, what Musk plans to do with it, and whether this sci-fi dream could actually become a commercial reality.

What Is Elon Musk’s Submarine Car?

Elon Musk purchased the iconic Lotus Esprit submarine car from the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) at an auction in 2013 for nearly $1 million. The car, known as “Wet Nellie,” was designed for film and didn’t actually function underwater — but that didn’t stop Musk from dreaming bigger.

He later revealed:

“I was disappointed to learn that it can’t actually transform. What I’m going to do is upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real.”

This statement not only fueled media frenzy but also sparked conversations about the future of submersible vehicles and amphibious electric cars.

Is a Real Submarine Car Possible?

While fully functional submarine cars are still largely conceptual, the idea isn’t far-fetched — especially coming from Elon Musk, who is no stranger to defying limits.

With Tesla’s expertise in electric vehicle design, autonomous systems, and battery technology, a hybrid land-water vehicle could be more than just science fiction. Add to that Musk’s ventures like The Boring Company and SpaceX, and it’s clear he’s no stranger to complex engineering challenges.

Could we see a real Tesla submarine car in the future? Possibly. If anyone could make it happen, it’s Musk.

Why Elon Musk Car Story Still Matters

The story of Elon Musk’s submarine car represents more than just a quirky purchase. It reflects his obsession with innovation, nostalgia, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

From a branding perspective, owning and potentially upgrading the James Bond submarine car strengthens Musk’s image as a real-life Tony Stark — a billionaire with a flair for futuristic design and disruptive ideas.

Final Thoughts

Whether it’s a publicity stunt or a sneak peek into Tesla’s R&D lab, Elon Musk’s submarine car continues to fascinate tech enthusiasts and car lovers alike. It’s a story where fiction meets future — and where innovation has no boundaries.

So the next time you hear about an electric car diving underwater, just remember: Elon Musk probably thought of it first.

