Outrageous and Jaw Dropping Things Elon Musk Owns

Step inside the extraordinary world of tech visionary Elon Musk – a realm where innovation knows no bounds, and boundaries are merely a figment of the imagination.

In this exclusive expose, we peel back the layers of Musk’s astonishing empire to reveal the extravagant possessions and mind-boggling luxuries that define the life of this modern-day titan.

From sleek supercars that defy convention to futuristic properties that blur the lines between science fiction and reality, Musk’s acquisitions will leave you in awe and disbelief. Musk’s empire is nothing short of astonishing.

Known for his ambitious ventures, Musk has amassed a collection of possessions that redefine luxury and extravagance.

From futuristic homes to sleek high-tech vehicles, his empire showcases a lifestyle that mirrors his groundbreaking vision for the future.

With a keen eye for pushing boundaries and disrupting industries, Musk’s empire is a testament to his unparalleled vision and unwavering determination.

Here's a list of some outrageous and jaw-dropping things he owns or has created:

1. SpaceX (and the Falcon Heavy)

SpaceX is Musk’s private aerospace company, and it’s responsible for launching rockets, including the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful operational rocket in the world. In 2018, it made a historic moment by sending Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster into space!

2. Tesla Motors

As the CEO and major shareholder of Tesla, Musk revolutionized the electric car industry. Tesla’s vehicles, from the Model S to the Cybertruck, are not just electric, but also futuristic and packed with self-driving tech. Musk also owns multiple Tesla properties that have become key to his business empire.

3. The Boring Company

Musk’s venture into underground transportation involves creating tunnels to alleviate traffic congestion. The Boring Company also made headlines when they sold “Not A Flamethrower” as a novelty product, which sold out quickly.

4. Twitter (X)

Musk purchased Twitter in 2022, with plans to transform the platform, renaming it to X in the process. His acquisition was one of the biggest tech news stories of the decade and has sparked massive debates over free speech, platform moderation, and online culture.

5. A Futuristic $50 Million Mansion

Musk once owned multiple homes in California, but he sold most of them to live in a tiny, prefabricated home valued at just $50,000. The home is very minimalist, and Musk himself has said he doesn’t want a large or extravagant house.

6. Neuralink

Neuralink is Musk’s company dedicated to brain-computer interfaces, aiming to merge the human brain with artificial intelligence. He envisions a future where people can interface with technology directly, potentially changing the way humans interact with machines.

7. SolarCity

Musk is also heavily involved in SolarCity, a solar energy company that he co-founded with his cousins and was later acquired by Tesla. SolarCity helps power homes with renewable energy, and Musk has positioned solar energy as key to sustainable living.

8. $100 Million in Space Tourism Ventures

Musk is also heavily invested in the burgeoning space tourism industry through SpaceX. He’s already launched private missions and has plans for more, like sending civilians around the moon via the Starship.

9. Tesla’s Gigafactories

Musk owns several Gigafactories worldwide. These colossal factories are not just about manufacturing electric cars but also serve as hubs for renewable energy solutions, like solar panels and battery production.

10. Hyperloop (Development Rights)

Musk has proposed the concept of the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system involving pods traveling through low-pressure tubes. While he doesn’t own the whole project, he has laid down the vision and opened up the technology for others to develop.

11. The Tesla Roadster (Launched into Space)

As part of the Falcon Heavy’s maiden flight, Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster was sent into space, complete with a mannequin named “Starman” seated at the wheel. It’s an iconic stunt that embodies Musk’s love for outlandish, attention-grabbing ideas.

12. Starlink Satellites

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to provide global internet coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. Musk owns the infrastructure and is leading the push to revolutionize global communication, especially in rural or underserved areas.

13. Gigafactory in Texas

This massive facility is one of the largest manufacturing plants in the world and is responsible for the production of the Cybertruck and other Tesla products. It’s a symbol of Musk’s commitment to reshaping industries at a global scale.

14. A Company That Creates Artificial Meat

While Musk doesn’t directly own a company in the synthetic meat industry, he has expressed interest in lab-grown meat as part of his broader vision of sustainability. He has even donated to such ventures to address food security in the future.

15. A Major Stake in OpenAI (Initially)

Musk was one of the founding members of OpenAI (the organization that created ChatGPT), although he stepped down from the board. He initially envisioned AI as a tool for good, although he has expressed concerns about its long-term risks.

16. Various Exotic and Rare Cars

Musk is known to have a love for cars. Among his collection are a McLaren F1, Lotus Esprit submarine car (from the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me), and various Teslas. The McLaren F1 was bought after Musk famously sold PayPal, and the Esprit was purchased after Musk won an auction for it.

17. A Mars Colony Vision

While not a physical property he owns, Musk’s vision for creating a self-sustaining colony on Mars via SpaceX is perhaps one of the most outrageous things he’s ever proposed. The idea of humanity becoming a multi-planetary species has been central to his long-term mission.

18. The World’s Largest Lithium Deposit

Musk has made a point to emphasize that access to raw materials like lithium (used for electric vehicle batteries) is vital to the future of sustainable energy. There’s speculation that he has significant interests in lithium mining.

19. Futuristic AI Technology (Tesla’s Full Self-Driving)

One of Musk’s most audacious projects is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. His cars are constantly collecting data and evolving toward a goal of fully autonomous vehicles. This project has huge implications for the future of transportation and human interaction with machines.

20. A Tesla Robot

Musk’s Tesla company is also developing an AI-powered humanoid robot called Optimus. This robot could one day help perform tasks that humans find repetitive or dangerous, a truly futuristic and bold vision.

Elon Musk is always thinking bigger, and his investments and acquisitions reflect that. Whether it’s about space travel, renewable energy, or groundbreaking technology, he tends to own or create things that push the boundaries of possibility.

