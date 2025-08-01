 Emily Mwihaki Mwangi’s First Flight to the US Story

Emily Mwihaki Mwangi, a determined young woman from Ruai in Nairobi County, is finally living her dream. After years of preparation, a visa denial, and two deferrals, Emily is now heading to the United States to pursue a Master’s in Cybersecurity at Grand Valley State University.

Her journey began in Kirinyaga County at Ngiriambu Girls High School, where she completed her KCSE with a B grade. She then moved on to KCA University to study Applied Computing, majoring in Information Security and Forensics.

It wasn’t Emily who first discovered The International Scholars Program — it was her mother. Back when Emily was in her second year of university. She saw something in the program and encouraged her daughter to aim higher. That encouragement sparked something in Emily.

By March 2023 — Emily officially joined ISP. Her path was not without setbacks. Her first visa application in May 2023 was denied. But she didn’t give up. Instead, she took a step back, reflected, and restructured her case. She deferred to the Spring intake, but viable dates didn’t come through. So she deferred again — this time to Fall 2024.

With renewed confidence and guidance from the ISP team — especially through the mock interviews — Emily went for her second visa interview in January 2024. This time, she was approved.

Now, Emily is preparing for her very first flight — ever. She’s already connected with a few students from Grand Valley, easing her transition into this next phase of her life.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

