Growth, Grit, and Good Vibes at ISP Retreat Highlights

In Meru County, Kenya, the International Scholars Program (ISP) recently brought together its Nairobi and Meru teams for a two-day retreat designed to strengthen bonds, sharpen skills, and celebrate milestones.

The retreat, which took place at Meru Slopes Hotel and concluded with a gala dinner at Alba Hotel, was spearheaded by ISP’s Founder and Managing Director, Bob Mwiti.

- Advertisement -

Staff described the experience as an invaluable opportunity to attach faces to names, foster collaboration, and build stronger working relationships.

The training sessions, led by Eagles Management Consultants, focused heavily on customer experience and personal development.

Outside of the formal sessions, the ISP team participated in outdoor team-building activities under the Meru skies. Challenges and competitions encouraged teamwork, problem-solving, and open communication.

The retreat’s final evening was marked by an elegant dinner at Alba Hotel, attended by Bob Mwiti, his wife Pauline, and their daughter Chloe. The event celebrated ISP’s growth and the dedication of its team members.

Mwiti took the opportunity to reflect on ISP’s humble beginnings, crediting Pauline for her unwavering belief in his vision from the start.

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt gesture, Mwiti and his family presented personalized gifts from the U.S. to the team as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

The retreat concluded with a renewed sense of unity, purpose, and commitment to ISP’s mission of transforming students’ lives through global education.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Growth, Grit, and Good Vibes at ISP Retreat Highlights