Telvin Ochieng’s Path to South Dakota, USA Opportunities

From his roots in Kenya to the academic halls of South Dakota State University (SDSU), Telvin Billy Ochieng is stepping into an exciting new chapter of his life. With a bachelor’s degree in Geospatial Engineering, he has always been fascinated by the power of data.

Now, as he prepares to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics, his vision is clear—to merge his technical background with business acumen and unlock greater opportunities in the global market.

For Billy, the decision to advance his education abroad was shaped by both ambition and foresight. While the geospatial engineering industry in Kenya holds potential, he realized early on that success in the field required more than technical expertise.

To stand out as a consultant or independent professional, he needed a broader skill set that could cut across industries. Business analytics, with its focus on data-driven decision-making, became the natural next step.

His introduction to the International Scholars Program (ISP) came through his mother, who encouraged him to research the program. After verifying its legitimacy, she gave her full support. That moment proved pivotal. The program not only opened the door for him to study abroad but also gave him the structured guidance he needed to navigate a complex process—school admissions, funding, visa preparation, and beyond.

The visa approval marked one of Billy’s most memorable milestones. “I was very excited,” he shared, describing how it felt like a confirmation that his dream was within reach. He credits ISP’s support, especially the detailed visa training and mock interviews, for ensuring he was prepared to confidently answer every question during the interview.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Billy says the biggest lesson has been patience. From waiting through the admissions process to preparing for his visa, he has learned that success requires persistence, preparation, and faith.

