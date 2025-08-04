The Passing Away of Evanson Muriithi Mukira in LA, California

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Evanson Muriithi Mukira, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, and more recently residing in Los Angeles, California.

Muriithi suffered a massive brainstem stroke and, after a few days in the hospital, sadly passed away on July 31st, 2025.

Daily Prayers:

Daily prayers are being held via Zoom at 8:00 PM EST, hosted by family and friends: Zoom link: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/89438007052?pwd=ovZIdOUyW2hh4mQjheGW53DRVlIhz…

Memorial Service:

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST at Elimu Center, located at 9600 Pulaski Park Dr, Suite 115, Baltimore, Maryland.

His final resting place will be in Kenya. Plans to repatriate his body are currently underway, with the burial scheduled for next week. Additional details will be shared later this week.

To support the family financially during this difficult time, please use either of the following ways:

Duncan Mukira:

Zelle: 410-340-7654

Cash App: $dkmukira

Rose Mukira:

Zelle: 410-718-2065

Margaret Mukira:

Zelle: 864-534-9207

Cash App: $MMukira

Weldon Kemei:

Zelle: 626-644-4832

Cash App: $wkemei

Faith Mureithi:

Zelle: Faithmureithi@gmail.com

For more information kindly reach out to:

Baltimore: Rose Mukira, Lucy Wangari, Irungu (Mwakilishi), Gitahi Mukira, Mwangi Mukira

Silver Spring: Kingori Mukira, Sandra Kiyonga

Los Angeles: Shey Muriithi, Weldon Kemei

Northern Virginia: Doreen Mugure, Flo Muriithi

Richmond: Faith Mureithi

North Carolina: Margaret Mukira

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

