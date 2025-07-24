Support for Benjamin Waswa & Dr. Wekesa After the Loss of Their Father and Brother-in-Law, Respectively

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Vincent Martin Lukhale, a beloved father to Benjamin (Ben) Lukhale Waswa and brother-in-law to Dr. Wakoli Wekesa. During this difficult time, we are coming together to support Ben and Dr. Wekesa’s family as they mourn their loss and make funeral arrangements.

Mr. Lukhale was a man of warmth, wisdom, and generosity. His absence leaves an immeasurable void. The family humbly appeals for assistance in raising $11500. to help cover funeral and related expenses during this time of grief.

The family appreciates any support during this difficult time. No contribution is too small, and any support will help honor Mr. Lukhale’s memory and bring comfort as they begin to heal.

Let us stand together in love and solidarity.

Please send your contributions to:

Joseph Wakoli

Cashapp: $DrWekesa

Benjamin Waswa

Zelle: 909-380-1878

Cash App: $Sichei

Joan Wakoli

Zelle: (909) 659-1249

Sophie Wakoli

Zelle: (909) 380-1000

CashApp: Twsofa

Venmo: twsof “

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

The Passing Away of Vincent Martin Lukhale – Update