Kenyan Father Dies While Visiting Daughter In Arizona Death Announcement of Mzee Nahashon Wachira Chania in AZ

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of Mzee Nahashon Wachira Chania. He was visiting with his daughter in Arizona, where he died in his sleep on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, in the morning.

He was husband to Jemimah Wachira, the father to Joyce V. Muriithi, Eric Wachira, Gladys Chania-Mwangi, Duncan Mutugi, Dr. Judy Pinkham, Mercy Chania, and father in law to Dr. Rev. Charles Muriithi Wanjue, Peris Wachira, Late George Mwangi, Josephine Mutugi, Cleo Youte, and Alexander Kamau.

Grandfather to Jemimah & Neil Stakey, Ritchey Karaba, John & Carol Mutugi, Lewis Muriithi, Prescious Mwangi, Ritchey Mutugi, Duncan Muriithi, Evans Mureithi, Ryan Mwangi, Joy Kamau, Samuel Muriithi, Temmie Kamau, and Alexii Kamau and Great grandfather to Zuri Starkey and Kings Mutugi.

May his soul rest in eternal peace with his maker.

Prayer meetings to condole with the family are held daily at 8:00 PM EST.

In person venue: 97 Franklin St Reading MA 01867

Virtual login Zoom link:

Financial support can be sent to one of the following:

https://cash.app/$cwanjue

Zelle (781)308-0558 Charles

Zelle (617)763-3830 Judy

Zelle (617)797-0150 Joyce

Zelle (480) 435-2086 Mercy

Zelle (617)949-6820 Eric

Or Nahashon Wachira Chania funeral fund paybill is 8889692 account: your full name

Follow this link to join the WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ EudIhFtFigvLsj4wqHWa72

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Kenyan Father Dies While Visiting Daughter In Arizona