William Ruto to Visit US After Gachagua’s Successful Tour

President William Ruto is preparing for a high-profile visit to the United States, hot on the heels of a surprisingly successful U.S. tour by his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua — now a political rival and fierce critic of his administration.

Gachagua, who was impeached earlier this year in a dramatic fallout with Ruto, has recently concluded a well-attended and diplomatically productive tour across several U.S. states. His trip included engagements with the Kenyan diaspora, policy think tanks, and grassroots mobilization efforts that have left political observers buzzing about his growing influence abroad.

Despite ongoing domestic tensions, President Ruto is moving forward with his own international agenda. Speaking on Friday, he announced that one of the main goals of his upcoming U.S. trip will be to engage with the organisers of the Grammy Awards to explore partnerships that could bring world-class music production studios to Kenya.

“We are taking Kenyan talent global,” Ruto said. “I intend to meet with Grammy stakeholders to initiate a long-term plan that will position Kenya as a center for music innovation and production in Africa.”

The initiative is part of a larger strategy to invest in the creative economy, which the President sees as a key frontier for job creation, youth empowerment, and global recognition of Kenyan culture. If successful, the collaboration could usher in training programs, artist exchanges, and high-end recording infrastructure within the country.

Ruto’s visit is expected to include meetings in Los Angeles — the home of the Grammy Awards — as well as diplomatic talks in Washington, D.C. with U.S. officials and business leaders.

Gachagua’s recent tour has added a new layer of political complexity to Ruto’s visit. Once a close ally, Gachagua now poses a growing political challenge, drawing large crowds in the diaspora and positioning himself as a defender of “the hustler spirit” — a message that once defined Ruto’s own campaign.

While the President is focused on international diplomacy and development partnerships, the shadow of Gachagua’s resurgence looms large. His successful U.S. tour has reignited speculation about a possible political comeback and could complicate Ruto’s efforts to unify his base ahead of the 2027 elections.

Still, the President appears intent on pushing forward with bold, legacy-defining projects. As he heads to the U.S., the spotlight will be on whether his vision for the creative industry — and his diplomatic finesse — can deliver results amid rising political heat at home.

