475 Immigrants Detained in Georgia Hyundai Raid by ICE

The White House has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing U.S. immigration and labor laws. This follows a major federal raid at a Hyundai-LG Energy construction site in Georgia. The raid resulted in the detention of 475 workers suspected of being in the country illegally. Indeed, 475 immigrants were detained in Georgia during this operation.

The operation, led by federal immigration authorities on Thursday, targeted the sprawling electric vehicle battery plant under construction near Savannah, Georgia. The project is a high-profile joint venture between South Korean conglomerates Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. It represents one of the largest ongoing foreign investment projects in the United States.

In a statement issued Friday, the Trump administration emphasized that all foreign nationals working in the U.S. must have proper authorization. They highlighted the recent detention of immigrants in Georgia as part of this enforcement.

“The United States welcomes legal immigration and lawful foreign investment. However, federal law requires that anyone working on U.S. soil do so with valid authorization,” the White House said. “We will not tolerate the exploitation of immigration loopholes to fill labor needs unlawfully.”

Over 300 South Koreans Among the Detained

According to federal officials, the workers were detained during a coordinated raid across multiple subcontractor facilities associated with the battery plant’s construction. Authorities said the detained individuals include those who allegedly entered the country illegally, overstayed their visas, or violated visa waiver agreements by engaging in unauthorized work. Among those detained were 475 immigrants in Georgia.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed Saturday that more than 300 South Korean nationals were among those detained. The incident has sparked diplomatic concern in Seoul. South Korean officials have reportedly requested additional information and consular access to those in U.S. custody.

Ongoing Investigation Into Hiring Practices

Federal investigators are now probing whether Hyundai, LG Energy, or their contractors knowingly hired unauthorized workers. Authorities have not yet indicated that the companies themselves are targets of the investigation. However, questions are being raised about the vetting and hiring practices used in the multi-billion-dollar project, particularly after the detention of these immigrants in Georgia.

“This is not just about unauthorized workers — it’s also about holding employers accountable if they failed to follow federal employment laws,” said DHS spokesperson. “Every employer in the United States, whether foreign or domestic, must verify that their employees are legally permitted to work.”

Diplomatic and Industry Implications

The raid could have wider ramifications for U.S.-South Korea relations, as well as for future foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing sector. Hyundai and LG Energy Solution had committed billions to the Georgia project. It was expected to create thousands of jobs and play a key role in U.S. electric vehicle production.

Neither Hyundai nor LG Energy has issued a detailed public statement on the incident. However, both companies said they are cooperating with authorities and reviewing their subcontracting arrangements.

The White House underscored that the administration “remains committed to supporting legal avenues for employment-based immigration.” At the same time, it added that “robust enforcement is essential to protect American workers and the integrity of our immigration system.” This underscores the importance of the recent detainment of many immigrants in Georgia during the enforcement efforts.

As the investigation continues, immigration lawyers, labor rights groups, and diplomatic representatives are watching closely. They are keen to see whether additional charges or policy changes will follow.

