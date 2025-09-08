Alamin’s Journey from Homa Bay, Kenya to America

For Alamin Onyango Otieno from Homa Bay County, stepping onto a plane bound for the United States is more than a first flight—it’s the beginning of a dream he has carried for years. He is heading to the University of Delaware in Newark to pursue a Master’s in Business Analytics and Information Management.

Introduced to ISP by a friend who was already in the program, he quickly realized he had found the structure and guidance he needed.

For many international students, the visa interview is the most nerve-wracking stage of the journey. But for Alamin, ISP turned a moment of anxiety into a success. From visa transcripts to virtual coaching sessions and a mock interview, he walked into the U.S. Embassy fully prepared.

Alamin’s vision goes far beyond earning a degree. He hopes to specialize as both a Data Analyst and a Business Intelligence Analyst, applying powerful tools like Tableau and Power BI to Kenya’s growing business landscape.

This mission is deeply personal. His family runs Rubicon Interiors and Construction Company, where he has worked for three years. One challenge they often face is a lack of proper post-project evaluations. Alamin believes his training in analytics will bring data-driven clarity to the company, helping to avoid repeating past mistakes and improving future outcomes.

As he prepared to depart, Alamin reflected on the support he has received from ISP. “

Looking ahead, he is eager to return home after his studies, equipped with fresh skills to boost both his family’s business and Kenya’s broader economy.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

