Celebrating 55 Years of God’s Faithfulness: Deliverance Church International (DCI) is set to celebrate a remarkable milestone — 55 years of God’s unfailing faithfulness — with a powerful and spirit-filled conference in the United States.

This historic gathering, themed “Decorating the Crown of Rejoicing,” will take place from November 6th to 9th, 2025. It will be held at Arya Reception Hall, 1316 S Longmore, Mesa, Arizona 85202.

- Advertisement -

The DCI@55 Conference will be a time of heartfelt reflection, joyful thanksgiving, and the casting of a renewed vision for the years ahead. Attendees can look forward to dynamic preaching and deep worship. There will also be powerful impartation from renowned church leaders, including Bishop Mark Kariuki, Bishop J.B. Masinde, and Bishop William Tuimising.

This gathering is not just a celebration of the past but a declaration of hope and faith for the future. As the church family and diaspora unite, the conference aims to uplift and inspire generations to come.

Registration is now open at https://dcidiaspora.com

For more information, contact Rev. Hiram at +1 (520) 304-2482.

- Advertisement -

Come and be part of this landmark celebration — a moment to honor the journey, rejoice in the present, and prepare for even greater things ahead!

Deliverance Church at 55 Conference in the USA: Register now!