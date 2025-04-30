Moving to the USA with Family Through ISP

Relocating abroad for studies is a bold decision — but doing it with your entire family brings a whole new level of courage, planning, and sacrifice.

Emmanuel Teigong from Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kenya, took that leap through the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Today, he shares the real challenges, triumphs, and lessons he encountered moving to the United States with his wife and young son.

One of the first and biggest hurdles was financial preparation. Bringing a family to the U.S. isn’t just about having enough for tuition and personal expenses; the government also requires proof that the student can support their dependents.

Thanks to detailed guidance from ISP, Emmanuel compiled everything needed, including bank statements, marriage certificates, and evidence of ties back home, to satisfy these strict requirements.

The visa process itself brought its own set of challenges. Emmanuel and his wife prepared thoroughly, researching potential interview questions and participating in mock sessions organized by ISP.

Although embassy interviews can feel like a gamble, their detailed preparation paid off — both Emmanuel and his wife were granted their visas, marking a major milestone in their journey.

The actual journey from Kenya to the United States was long and taxing. Traveling with a small child meant managing a 23-hour flight that included layovers in Chicago before finally reaching their destination.

Adjusting to life in America was not without its challenges either. Jetlag, unfamiliar food, and adapting to a new environment were hurdles they had to overcome. Emmanuel notes that while adults took a few weeks to adjust, children adapted much faster, embracing their new surroundings with ease.

Settling in was made much easier by the strong Kenyan community already in place, many of whom Emmanuel met through ISP connections.

Reflecting on his journey, Emmanuel believes that coming to the U.S. through ISP was the best decision he made.

The program not only guided him through the complex steps of school admission, visa application, and relocation, but also helped him find a support network once he arrived.

