From Molo, Kenya to Michigan for a Master’s Degree in Tech

David Ndegwa, marks the beginning of a life-changing chapter. Hailing from Molo Constituency in Nakuru County, Kenya, David is boarding his very first flight, a journey that will take him from Nairobi to Dubai, onward to New York, and finally to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

His destination? Grand Valley State University, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Applied Computer Science through The International Scholars Program (ISP).

- Advertisement -

David’s path to this moment began while he was a second-year student at Cooperative University, pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. It was then that he first came across ISP.

Intrigued, he started researching the program, downloaded their handbook, and soon realized that this was the bridge to his dream of studying abroad. Little did he know, this journey from Molo Kenya to Michigan for a Master would soon become a reality.

By the time he joined ISP officially, David was ready to take his shot. What followed was a structured, empowering journey. ISP’s dedicated team guided him through every stage — from selecting and applying to schools, to securing funding, to preparing for the high-stakes U.S. F-1 visa interview, vital steps from Molo Kenya to Michigan for a Master.

- Advertisement -

David vividly remembers the tense atmosphere of the U.S. Embassy, but thanks to multiple mock interviews and intensive coaching from ISP, he walked in prepared and confident. His effort paid off — his visa was approved on the very first attempt, marking a significant milestone from Molo in Kenya to envisioning Michigan for his Master’s program. Clearly, the transition from Molo Kenya to Michigan for a Master was meticulously planned.

David’s motivation for this journey is deeply personal and purpose-driven. He hopes to gain advanced skills in data science and technology — skills that he says are still scarce in Kenya — and return to contribute to impactful projects that can shape the future of tech in his community. The plan is not just about studying; it’s about growing from Molo Kenya to Michigan for a Master to create change.

As he heads out on his first-ever international flight, David reflects on the unwavering support he has received. “I thank my family for being my backbone throughout this process,” he says, “and I’m grateful to the entire ISP team for walking with me every step of the way.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638