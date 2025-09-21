Lydia Nkatha’s Bold MBA Journey to America Begins

Lydia Nkatha’s story is one of curiosity, courage, and relentless focus. Hailing from Meru, she is set to begin an exciting new chapter at Montclair State University in New Jersey, where she will pursue her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

Lydia first discovered the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a referral, but her decision to join came after conducting her own extensive research. “The information on the website gave me confidence that this was the real deal,” she recalls. With ISP’s structured support, the process of choosing schools, submitting applications, and preparing for her transition to the U.S. became smooth and stress-free.

Having previously studied media and communication and worked in digital marketing and accounting, Lydian wanted a program that would consolidate all her skills into one powerful career path. An MBA was the natural next step.

“My dream is to become an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Auditor—a field that is still rare in developing countries. Studying in the U.S. will expose me to the systems and standards that guide ESG practices globally. I know this MBA will equip me with the tools I need to help bridge that gap back home.”

For Lydia, this journey is not just about her personal success—it’s about the impact she hopes to create. “My community needs more awareness around financial literacy and governance. I want to bring back what I learn to empower others, especially women, and create sustainable solutions that benefit future generations.”

She is also deeply grateful for the unwavering support of her family. “My parents encouraged me and supported me financially, emotionally, and mentally throughout this journey. My brother has been my biggest cheerleader. I can’t thank them enough for standing by me.”

As Lydia prepares for life in the U.S., she is motivated by a bigger vision: to become a well-rounded leader who can make a meaningful difference. “This is more than just earning a degree—it’s about becoming the kind of person who can inspire change in my family, my community, and beyond.

