Mary Biketi, the girlfriend of Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, has come out strongly to dismiss social media rumors suggesting she is facing financial difficulties and had her car repossessed. Public speculation often revolves around Oparany’s girlfriend Mary Biketi, especially on social platforms.

In a candid and fiery response, Biketi refuted the allegations, insisting she is financially stable and owns multiple vehicles. Mary Biketi, linked with Oparanya, emphasizes her financial standing to dispel the rumors.

“I have been in South Africa for quite some time. Coming back, I hear people saying my car was repossessed. Excuse me, in fact, add an ‘s’ because I have cars,” she said.

The outspoken Biketi also took aim at claims that she resides in Syokimau in a house allegedly purchased for her after Oparanya’s Cabinet appointment. The girlfriend of Oparanya clarifies she owned her house prior to any such alleged events.

“People need to stop with the lies. I had my own house before anyone became anything,” she said.

In a strongly worded rebuke to her critics, Biketi told Kenyans to stop meddling in her affairs and instead focus on their own financial struggles—specifically referencing the popular government-backed Hustler Fund loans. Clearly, Mary Biketi, known as Oparanya’s girlfriend, prefers privacy in her personal affairs.

“Instead of stalking my life, maybe it’s time some people focused on repaying their Hustler Fund loans,” she added sharply.

Her remarks come amid a wave of online gossip and speculation about her relationship with the high-ranking government official, sparking interest from both fans and critics alike. The constant scrutiny of Oparany’s girlfriend Mary Biketi is a topic she openly addresses.

Despite the attention, Biketi appears unfazed and unapologetic, standing her ground and asserting her independence in both her personal and financial life. It seems Oparanya’s girlfriend Mary demonstrates resilience against external pressures.